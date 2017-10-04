Man accused of killing 12-year-old girl enters not guilty plea

Metro police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville as a homicide.

Metro police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl in Goodlettsville as a homicide.

Yhoana Arteaga was found murdered in her family's mobile home. (WSMV)

Yhoana Arteaga was found murdered in her family's mobile home. (WSMV)

A man arrested for the brutal murder of a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl lived two doors down from her family's home, according to police.

A man arrested for the brutal murder of a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl lived two doors down from her family's home, according to police.

Yhoana Arteaga was found murdered in her family's mobile home. (WSMV)

Yhoana Arteaga was found murdered in her family's mobile home. (WSMV)

Suspected murderer of 12-year-old girl lived two doors down

Suspected murderer of 12-year-old girl lived two doors down

The death of a 12-year-old girl is something even a seasoned medical examiner calls unforgettable. New documents are shedding light on what happened in the final moments of Yhoana Arteaga's life.

The death of a 12-year-old girl is something even a seasoned medical examiner calls unforgettable. New documents are shedding light on what happened in the final moments of Yhoana Arteaga's life.

Yhoana Arteaga was found murdered in her family's mobile home. (WSMV)

The man accused of brutally killing a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl entered a not guilty plea during his first court appearance.

Roy Coons Jr., 45, made a brief appearance in court Wednesday morning. He told the judge he could not afford to hire his own attorney, so he was assigned attorney David Hopkins as his public defender.

Coons is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of felony first-degree felony murder, attempted rape of a child and especially aggravated burglary.

Coons was arrested last month in connection with the death of his 12-year-old neighbor, Yhoana Arteaga.

Yhoana's body was found in her bedroom at her family's home on Dickerson Pike on Aug. 10. Police said she was beaten, strangled and partially undressed.

Police said Yhoana had just texted her mother an hour before and told her that someone was knocking at the door.

Coons lived two doors down from Yhoana and her family.

Neighbors said Coons had lived there for about a decade and was often seen cutting grass and washing cars.

Coons has been convicted of more than 30 offenses since 1992.

Coons' next court appearance is scheduled for November.

BREAKING: Roy Coons, charged with rape and murder of 12 yo Yhoana Arteaga, just pleaded not guilty. He'll back back in court in November pic.twitter.com/tfosQcaX3Z — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) October 4, 2017

Coons was assigned a public defender after telling Judge Monte Watkins he could not afford to hire his own. — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) October 4, 2017

Here was Roy Coons, 45, in court just moments ago for his arraignment. He was only in the courtroom for about 1 minute pic.twitter.com/a6ab3R82CT — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) October 4, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.