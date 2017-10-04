Wife of man killed in Las Vegas remembers heroic final moments

Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Jason McMillan, whose dad lives in Big Sandy, TN, was shot twice during the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday.

Son of TN man hospitalized after being shot twice in Las Vegas massacre

The wife of the West Tennessee man who was killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting says her husband was the most selfless person she's ever known, even to his final breath.

Heather Melton said her husband, 29-year-old Sonny Melton, saved her life when shots rang out at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday night.

She said her husband was literally sunshine when he walked into a room and smiled.

Heather Melton described the beginning of their relationship as "non-textbook." When they first met, he was a bachelor and a registered nurse and she was a divorced mother of three.

She also is in the medical field and works as a surgeon. She said the two of them loved working together and going to concerts together.

The couple, who lived together in Big Sandy, TN, were in Las Vegas celebrating their one-year anniversary.

She wants her husband to be remembered as a kind-hearted man who died as a hero.

"I felt him get shot in the back. We fell to the ground. People were telling me to get down, and I kept feeling the shots all around me," she said. "He saved me, before even this incident. He taught me what real love was."

Heather Melton said a man carried her husband to a pickup truck where they performed CPR and tried to save him.

She wants people like the man who helped her husband to be remembered, not the shooter. She said she never wants to hear the gunman's name or see his face.

Heather Melton said she has received dozens of messages from the people who her husband cared for through the years, who said he made them feel comfortable and cared for.

Another resident of Big Sandy, TN, is in Las Vegas as his son recovers at a hospital. Mike McMillan's son, Jason, was shot twice during the attack. Jason McMillan is a bailiff in a courthouse in San Bernardino, CA, and is the father of two little girls.

