Tennessee company buys Mississippi boat maker for $80M

The wife of the West Tennessee man who was killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting says her husband was the most selfless person she's ever known, even to his final breath.More >>
The wife of the West Tennessee man who was killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting says her husband was the most selfless person she's ever known, even to his final breath.More >>
The man was struck at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Hickory Plaza Drive around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The man was struck at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Hickory Plaza Drive around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
A woman and her son have been indicted in the drowning of a teenager in Tennessee.More >>
A woman and her son have been indicted in the drowning of a teenager in Tennessee.More >>
A national park trail where a remote fire started and skipped miles to contribute to a deadly blaze in Tennessee last year is largely reopening.More >>
A national park trail where a remote fire started and skipped miles to contribute to a deadly blaze in Tennessee last year is largely reopening.More >>
A Tennessee company has bought a fellow boat maker in Mississippi to broaden its product line.More >>
A Tennessee company has bought a fellow boat maker in Mississippi to broaden its product line.More >>
The car traveled across the front yard on Reischa Drive, narrowly missed a light pole and ran over a small tree before crashing into the steps of the porch.More >>
The car traveled across the front yard on Reischa Drive, narrowly missed a light pole and ran over a small tree before crashing into the steps of the porch.More >>
Jason McMillan, whose dad lives in Big Sandy, TN, was shot twice during the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday.More >>
Jason McMillan, whose dad lives in Big Sandy, TN, was shot twice during the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday.More >>
Victims of the Antioch church shooting are still recovering more than one week after police say Emanuel Samson opened fire.More >>
Victims of the Antioch church shooting are still recovering more than one week after police say Emanuel Samson opened fire.More >>
A News 4 camera found workers on at least one Nashville construction site as early as 4 a.m.More >>
A News 4 camera found workers on at least one Nashville construction site as early as 4 a.m.More >>
No one would have ever guessed a man would break out hotel windows in the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort and open fire into a massive and vulnerable crowd of concert goers below. Sunday, the unimaginable happened.More >>
No one would have ever guessed a man would break out hotel windows in the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort and open fire into a massive and vulnerable crowd of concert goers below. Sunday, the unimaginable happened.More >>