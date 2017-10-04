Driver pried out of car after crashing into South Nashville home

Police and fire crews responded to a crash at 4712 Reischa Drive this morning, where an SUV crashed into someone's porch.

The car traveled across the front yard, narrowly missed a light pole, and ran over a small tree before crashing into the steps of the porch.

The vehicle got stuck on the roots of the small tree, and had to be chainsawed loose. The driver was trapped in the car. Authorities used the 'jaws of life' machine to pop the driver's door off. Only the driver was in the car. He was taken out on a stretcher and transported to the hospital.

There is no word at this time of any injuries, or if alcohol was involved.

At the time of the crash, the homeowner was not outside.

