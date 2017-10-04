Driver pried out of car after crashing into South Nashville home

The man was struck at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Hickory Plaza Drive around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Police and fire crews responded to a crash at 4712 Reischa Drive this morning, where an SUV crashed into someone's porch. The car traveled across the front yard, narrowly missed a light pole, and ran over a small tree before crashing into the steps of the porch. The vehicle got stuck on the roots of the small tree, and had to be chainsawed loose.More >>
Victims of the Antioch church shooting are still recovering more than one week after police say Emanuel Samson opened fire.More >>
Jason McMillan, whose dad lives in Big Sandy, TN, was shot twice during the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday.More >>
No one would have ever guessed a man would break out hotel windows in the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort and open fire into a massive and vulnerable crowd of concert goers below. Sunday, the unimaginable happened.More >>
Metro Council will soon decide whether to help fund a stadium Mayor Megan Barry is backing with an eye towards professional soccer in the future.More >>
The Tennessee Valley Authority filed an appeal on Monday disputing a federal order requiring them to dig up and dispose of coal ash that contaminated clean water in Old Hickory Lake near their Gallatin Fossil Plant.More >>
A juror who voted to convict Zachary Adams in the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo is providing insight into the discussions jurors had behind closed doors.More >>
Fesnando Santo is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michael Cook in the parking lot of the Quality Inn on Brick Church Pike on July 29.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the US and was met by federal agents at the airport.More >>
News 4 went inside the Las Vegas hotel where a gunman opened fire on a crowd below on Sunday night.More >>
Those were the texts Joseph Lambourne received from his wife, Jan, who was one of the victims critically injured in the Las Vegas shooting that left 59 dead and 527 injured.More >>
Two people are confirmed dead after a crash on Highway 231 in Rutherford County.More >>
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >>
A Colorado woman said she was assaulted outside a movie theater after she asked a group of teens to be quiet.More >>
