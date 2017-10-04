Man hit, killed by car while crossing Old Hickory Boulevard in south Nashville

The wife of the West Tennessee man who was killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting says her husband was the most selfless person she's ever known, even to his final breath.More >>
The wife of the West Tennessee man who was killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting says her husband was the most selfless person she's ever known, even to his final breath.More >>
The man was struck at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Hickory Plaza Drive around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The man was struck at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Hickory Plaza Drive around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
A woman and her son have been indicted in the drowning of a teenager in Tennessee.More >>
A woman and her son have been indicted in the drowning of a teenager in Tennessee.More >>
A national park trail where a remote fire started and skipped miles to contribute to a deadly blaze in Tennessee last year is largely reopening.More >>
A national park trail where a remote fire started and skipped miles to contribute to a deadly blaze in Tennessee last year is largely reopening.More >>
A Tennessee company has bought a fellow boat maker in Mississippi to broaden its product line.More >>
A Tennessee company has bought a fellow boat maker in Mississippi to broaden its product line.More >>
The car traveled across the front yard on Reischa Drive, narrowly missed a light pole and ran over a small tree before crashing into the steps of the porch.More >>
The car traveled across the front yard on Reischa Drive, narrowly missed a light pole and ran over a small tree before crashing into the steps of the porch.More >>
Jason McMillan, whose dad lives in Big Sandy, TN, was shot twice during the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday.More >>
Jason McMillan, whose dad lives in Big Sandy, TN, was shot twice during the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday.More >>
Victims of the Antioch church shooting are still recovering more than one week after police say Emanuel Samson opened fire.More >>
Victims of the Antioch church shooting are still recovering more than one week after police say Emanuel Samson opened fire.More >>
No one would have ever guessed a man would break out hotel windows in the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort and open fire into a massive and vulnerable crowd of concert goers below. Sunday, the unimaginable happened.More >>
No one would have ever guessed a man would break out hotel windows in the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort and open fire into a massive and vulnerable crowd of concert goers below. Sunday, the unimaginable happened.More >>
A juror who voted to convict Zachary Adams in the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo is providing insight into the discussions jurors had behind closed doors.More >>
A juror who voted to convict Zachary Adams in the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo is providing insight into the discussions jurors had behind closed doors.More >>
A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the US and was met by federal agents at the airport.More >>
A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the US and was met by federal agents at the airport.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
News 4 went inside the Las Vegas hotel where a gunman opened fire on a crowd below on Sunday night.More >>
News 4 went inside the Las Vegas hotel where a gunman opened fire on a crowd below on Sunday night.More >>
Authorities still haven't determined why Edmisten was carrying all that firepower.More >>
Authorities still haven't determined why Edmisten was carrying all that firepower.More >>
Those were the texts Joseph Lambourne received from his wife, Jan, who was one of the victims critically injured in the Las Vegas shooting that left 59 dead and 527 injured.More >>
Those were the texts Joseph Lambourne received from his wife, Jan, who was one of the victims critically injured in the Las Vegas shooting that left 59 dead and 527 injured.More >>
Two people are confirmed dead after a crash on Highway 231 in Rutherford County.More >>
Two people are confirmed dead after a crash on Highway 231 in Rutherford County.More >>
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >>
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >>
Jason McMillan, whose dad lives in Big Sandy, TN, was shot twice during the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday.More >>
Jason McMillan, whose dad lives in Big Sandy, TN, was shot twice during the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday.More >>