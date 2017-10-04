Man hit, killed by car while crossing Old Hickory Blvd

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in south Nashville late Tuesday night.

The man was struck at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Hickory Plaza Drive around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday

According to Metro police, the man is believed to have been walking across the street when he was hit.

The Nashville Fire Department transferred the man to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene after the crash. It is not clear if the driver will be facing any charges.

The investigation is still ongoing, and traffic will be affected until the investigation is complete. Right now, Old Hickory Boulevard is closed at Nolensville Pike and at Zermatt Avenue.

