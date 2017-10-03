Man hailed as hero in aftermath of church shooting honored

Caleb Engle was honored in La Vergne on Tuesday. (WSMV)

Victims of the Antioch church shooting are still recovering more than one week after police say Emanuel Samson opened fire.

On Tuesday, the man hailed as a hero for taking down the gunman was honored.

During a special ceremony in La Vergne, the community got to say “thank you.”

It was hard for Caleb Engle to be the center of attention.

He didn’t do much talking, but told News 4 he wants everyone to pray for Burnette Chapel Church of Christ and for Las Vegas.

His father, Jamie, spoke on his behalf.

“He did what he needed to do,” Jamie Engle said.

Surrounded by family, Caleb Engle humbly accepted a heroism award, as La Vergne's mayor declared Oct. 4 Robert Caleb Engle day.

“I think he is thrilled about it, but he is also still in shock,” Jamie Engle said.

Jamie Engle is also in shock. He can't shake his one vivid memory of that day.

“The only thing I remember seeing when I raised up was his bloody head. That is the only image I can't get out of my mind,” he said.

It was Sunday, Sept. 24, when police say Samson shot a woman to death in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel.

Samson reportedly moved into the church sanctuary, shooting several others before Caleb Engle took him down.

“Mr. Engle bravely and selflessly engaged a masked gunmen,” said Mayor Dennis Waldron.

Police say Jamie Engle pulled out his own gun, holding Samson in place until police arrived.

Many of Jamie Engle’s friends and family were at the ceremony Tuesday, including the wounded minister Joey Spann.

Caleb Engle's father said while his son appreciates the praise, he still feels it's unnecessary.

“I honestly don't think it is going to make his head swell up,” Jamie Engle said.

