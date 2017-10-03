Advocate says proposed soccer stadium threatens fairgrounds

Metro Council will soon decide whether to help fund a stadium Mayor Megan Barry is backing with an eye towards professional soccer in the future.

“Make no mistake, this is a tremendous benefit to our city and the community of Nashville,” Barry said.

Barry is making her pitch to the council and taxpayers for a $250 million soccer stadium at the Nashville fairgrounds with 90 percent of the cost and debt going on the shoulders of the team’s owners.

“There will be no need for a tax increase to pay for this stadium and no negative impact on the operating budget,” Barry said.

Longtime fairgrounds advocate Shane Smiley said it sounds like a win-win until you examine the details up close.

“There’s no public comment, no public discussion. It’s just ‘this is what we’re doing.’ Is this a dictatorship or a democracy?” Smiley said.

Smiley fears the ambitious plans for the stadium, community soccer fields and 10 acres of mixed-use development will make it hard for the existing flea markets and racing to operate at the fairgrounds.

“The intended use of the property is being diminished. With the proposals between the park, the MLS soccer and this multi-use facility, they’re taking up more than half the acreage or the property and handing it off to other entities,” Smiley said.

Another concern is the impact construction will have on fairgrounds events. The stadium would take two years to build and existing facilities will have to be demolished before construction begins.

“The people who put on shows, the flea market vendors rely on income from the fairgrounds and what they generate from doing shows here for their livelihood. So to displace them is a hardship that they don’t deserve,” Smiley said.

Both the Fair Board and the Metro Sports Authority will also have to sign off on the proposal. They will have a joint meeting with representatives from the MLS ownership group on Thursday at 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

