Hotel managers revisit security practices following Las Vegas mass shooting

Hotels in Nashville and across the country are using the shooting massacre in Las Vegas to examine future security practices.

No one would have ever guessed a man would break out hotel windows in the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort and open fire into a massive and vulnerable crowd of concert goers below.

Sunday, the unimaginable happened.

Hotel managers are viewing the tragic Vegas attack as a case study for future hotel security practices, and a sign that some things may have to change.

"I think everybody is going to probably re-look at their policies to see if there's any changes that need to be made," said Dan Piotrowski, area managing director of Omni Nashville Hotel.

The gunman, Stephen Paddock, checked into the hotel days before the attack. Police found 23 weapons and ammo inside his room.

Many have asked how the guns and ammo go unnoticed. News 4 asked local managers about their standards for checking guest rooms even if there's a privacy sign on the door.

"Generally with a hotel privacy sign, if it's over 24 hours or 48 hours especially that guest, that room, the security will knock on the door to see if that guest is OK," said Greg Adkins, president and CEO of the Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association.

Piotrowski said respecting guest privacy and maintaining guest safety can be a delicate balancing act, but safety is the priority.

"There are times when you don't respect that privacy a guest will be upset," Piotrowski told News 4. "But then there's times when you make sure you have that periodic check to ensure their safety. I can tell you in the time in my career I have made sure that we were going into guest rooms and it saved people's lives.”

He said each company will have to determine what's best and right for them. They'll all be watching the Las Vegas investigation, reviewing from check-in, to room checks, to check-out, what needs to be revised.

"Do guests want to be burdened with extreme security measures?" Piotrowski asked. "That's what we're going to have to determine to make sure that we can still function as restaurants, hotels, and tourist attractions without taking away from that genuine and authentic experience that guests look for."

The Convention and Visitors Bureau has been in contact with the Tennessee Hospitality Association already discussing the Las Vegas attack to begin discussions about security and safety following the industry-changing tragedy.

