Juror talks decision to convict Zach Adams in Holly Bobo's murder

A juror who voted to convict Zachary Adams in the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo is providing insight into the discussions jurors had behind closed doors.

A panel of 12 men and women convicted Adams on Sept. 22 in Bobo’s kidnapping, rape and murder.

Adams could have gotten the death penalty, but jurors never got to make that call because the Bobo family agreed to accept a negotiated sentence of life without parole plus 50 years. His life was spared in a deal worked out between the defense and the prosecution.

Karen Bobo, Holly’s mother, thanked the jurors as they were being dismissed and said there was finally justice for Holly.

Jurors never had to decide if Adams should be executed.

One juror agreed to talk about the case as long as her name was not disclosed.

Were jurors disappointed the decision was out of their hands?

“No,” the juror said. "That was a relief.”

Would she have given Adams the death penalty?

"Probably not," she said.

She said she thought other jurors also had concerns.

"We had several Christian people who would have had reservations."

Prosecutors had warned the jurors there was a lot of circumstantial evidence in this case. There was no DNA; no ballistics.

They relied heavily on testimony from witnesses with unsavory backgrounds, like Jason Autry.

Autry testified he was there on the riverbank when Adams shot Holly Bobo in the head.

Did jurors find Autry credible?

"We believed certain aspects, but not others,” the juror said.

And what about Terry Dicus, the former TBI agent who testified for the defense? He testified he ruled out Adams as a suspect the very first week of Holly Bobo’s disappearance.

"The determination I made was that he could not have been involved in the kidnapping," Dicus testified.

"We didn't pay any attention to him," the juror said concerning Dicus’s testimony.

The juror said they spent a lot of time studying the cell phone records that the state said showed Adams in the same area as Holly Bobo on the day of her death.

Convicting Adams wasn't a hard decision, the juror said.

"We had enough," she said.

After the verdict, the Bobo family personally thanked each juror. The juror said after that meeting, the jurors cried for 30 minutes.

