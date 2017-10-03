Man charged in July stabbing death

A man has been indicted in the stabbing death of an acquaintance in July.

Fesnando Santo is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michael Cook in the parking lot of the Quality Inn on Brick Church Pike on July 29.

Investigators said Cook and Santos were involved in a heated argument that turned physical. That was when Santos allegedly stabbed Cook.

Officers later located Santos at a nearby truck stop. He told detectives he stabbed Cook in self-defense.

Santos is being held on a $25,000 bond.

