Second suspect charged in May 2016 murder

A second suspect has been charged with murder in a shooting death at a South Nashville apartment complex in May 2016.

William Sigsby, 21, is charged with first-degree felony murder and especially aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Johnny Broadnax.

Sigsby’s co-defendant, Dameisha Clark, was arrested in June 2016.

Police said Clark contacted Broadnax to arrange a drug deal and was driving a stolen vehicle when the shots were fired at the Hickory Manor Apartments. Sigsby was allegedly also in the vehicle.

Police said this investigation is continuing and more charges could be coming.

