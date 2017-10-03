Police search for suspect who robbed woman at ATM

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro detectives are working to identify the gunman who robbed a woman at an ATM at 599 Gallatin Pike while she was depositing money Thursday night.

Police said the suspect approached the victim’s car at 11:30 p.m. and took the money before telling her to drive off. The woman complied.

The gunman is described as a black man who appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s. He is approximately 6’ tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

