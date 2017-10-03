Crews battling large fire near downtown Nashville

The Nashville Fire Department is battling a large commercial fire at 8th Avenue South and Drexel Street.

The fire was called in just after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Black clouds of smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

Firefighters on the scene told News 4 that no one was inside at the time of the fire and the flames appeared to be under control.

Building fire at 8th and Drexel. Firefighter just told me there were no people inside, flames appear to be under control. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/AAnjxudtMu — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) October 3, 2017

More photos from building fire @ 8th and Drexel @WSMV pic.twitter.com/orTHwmrryL — Kevin Trager (@KevinWSMV) October 3, 2017

