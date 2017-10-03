Crews battling large fire near downtown Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Crews battling large fire near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Nashville Fire Department is battling a large commercial fire at 8th Avenue South and Drexel Street.

The fire was called in just after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Black clouds of smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

Firefighters on the scene told News 4 that no one was inside at the time of the fire and the flames appeared to be under control.

News 4 has crews on the scene and will have more details as they become available.

