More Middle Tennesseans return from Las Vegas following mass shooting

Middle Tennesseans are returning from Las Vegas following the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Among those returning, a local musician who was backstage when the shooting began.

Josh McAfee is the bassist for Dylan Schneider, and was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday evening.

“It was literally, probably the best weekend we've ever had, up until what happened,” McAfee said. “We were right there on side of the stage watching for the first few (Jason Aldean) songs, and then we hear what we thought were fireworks or something. After that we realized what it was when Jason Aldean's band was darting off the stage."

McAfee ducked for cover as the nightmare unfolded around him.

“I see people screaming. I literally watched people get shot. People were getting shot and screaming and were running from barrier to barrier, trying to hide under vendors,” he recalled. “I watched a guy literally die in front of me. The guy literally got shot and I like watched him like die."

Jim Adams was just a few blocks away when the shooting happened. He returned to Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.

“There were people who had gunshot wounds that were in the back with us, we hid in the freezer at one point in time," Adams said.

Adams attended the festival on Saturday night. He said looking back in the days after the shooting, one thought has stayed with him.

“It's disturbing to think that being there, in the exact same spot, he got the hotel room on Thursday and knowing he's sitting there planning it while you're standing down there, it's just messed up,” Adams said.

As for McAfee, he said all the members of the band are back home safe. He added that he is thankful to be back home in Middle Tennessee. He said all he wanted to do was hug his girlfriend.

“I was so glad to be able to hug her and tell her I love her and kiss her and just let her hear my voice and see me,” McAfee said.

McAfee said the show goes on. His band will be playing in Pittsburgh and Bristol, TN, this weekend. He believes music will play an important role in coping with this tragedy.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.