Man arrested, 25 lbs. of marijuana seized

Christopher Moore (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Christopher Moore (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Police said officers seized about 25 pounds of marijuana. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police have arrested a man in a months-long investigation into marijuana sales in Middle Tennessee.

Christopher Moore, 38, faces drug and weapons charges. He is being held on a $76,000 bond.

Police said officers seized about 25 pounds of marijuana and a handgun during a search of Moore’s home on Jonesboro Drive.

