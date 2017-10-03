Comptroller report says millions in TN tax dollars missing

Tennessee's 95 counties are missing $840,000. The state's cities are owed $2.7 million. So that means more than $3.5 million that could be spent on schools or roads is all gone.

"As a taxpayer we want to know that our money is being used appropriately and that, if it's not, that someone is going to retrieve it for us," said John Dunn with the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.

News 4 has learned, in many cases, that doesn't happen.

The Metro Davidson Housing Authority, for example, decided it couldn't recover their $448,000, so they wrote it off.

Some of the money has been missing for a long time.

Lisa Forsyth, the former bookkeeper for the Cheatham County roads department, agreed to pay back the $68,000 she stole.

That was in 2007. She still owes $6,500.

In Williamson County, Kerraina Jensen was supposed to pay back the $106,000 she stole from the animal control department in 2010.

So far, she's only paid back a little over $1,000.

Dunn said the only thing his department can really do is track the money and tell local governments to do better.

"We give them recommendations, we tell them what they need to do to protect assets, to protect tax dollars, and it's up to the county officials and the city officials to put measures in place to ensure that happens," Dunn said.

For local taxpayers, that's not good enough.

"It's just absolutely ridiculous. I mean, I pay my taxes. I'm required to, so are you guys. So where's the money that we're paying and why isn't it being used for something good?" Austin Monchilov asked.

