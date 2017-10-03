Doctor offers insights on how to talk with family about traumatic experiences

Following the mass shooting in Las Vegas and the shooting at an Antioch church, doctors say now is a good time for parents to re-evaluate how their children are dealing with tragedy.

A 2010 study showed that 14 percent of children live through some sort of disaster or trauma.

St. Thomas Health says children are not able to express what they are truly feeling.

Dr. Joseph Wandass is an internal medicine pediatrician.

“Talk to them in a non-judgmental way and in simple enough language,” Wandass said. “So, for a pre-schooler you may want to say, 'You might have heard of some bad things happened, where people got hurt.' For pre-teen or teenagers, they may want more specific information. And that's up to each parent in order to supply that."

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.