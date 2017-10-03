Nashville couple staying in same Las Vegas hotel when gunman opened fire

The couple says they saw the gold-tinted glass falling outside their window. (WSMV)

News 4 went inside the Las Vegas hotel where a gunman opened fire on a crowd below on Sunday night.

Chief investigative reporter Jeremy Finley went inside a room 11 floors directly below the room where 64-year-old Stephen Paddock killed at least 59 people and injured hundreds more.

Nashville musician Erick Cole and his wife were still inside at the Mandalay Bay hotel on Tuesday and have been since the shooting started.

Cole allowed News 4 to come inside the hotel. He described crawling on the floor to look out the window.

“As I’m laying there watching what was happening at the concert, glass started falling. That was one particular piece that fell, that had the gold tint that the whole Mandalay Bay has,” Cole said.

Cole and his wife hid on the flood behind the bed. They were afraid the shooter was going floor to floor. His wife crawled across the floor to deadlock the door.

The couple said they saw the glass falling in front of their window as Paddock shot just floors above them.

