Police looking for suspect in theft of pickup truck in Franklin

Police in Franklin released these photos of the suspect. (Source: Franklin PD)

Franklin police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a pickup truck.

The truck was being stored at Harpeth Towing and Recovery on Alpha Drive.

The man was with a second suspect, but he is not shown in the video.

Police are offering a cash reward to anyone who can identify the man in the video.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.