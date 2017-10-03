Police looking for suspect in theft of pickup truck in Franklin - WSMV Channel 4

Police looking for suspect in theft of pickup truck in Franklin

Posted: Updated:
Police in Franklin released these photos of the suspect. (Source: Franklin PD) Police in Franklin released these photos of the suspect. (Source: Franklin PD)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Franklin police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a pickup truck.

The truck was being stored at Harpeth Towing and Recovery on Alpha Drive.

The man was with a second suspect, but he is not shown in the video.

Police are offering a cash reward to anyone who can identify the man in the video.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

 

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police looking for suspect in theft of pickup truck in FranklinMore>>

  • Special

    Williamson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Williamson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Williamson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.