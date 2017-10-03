TN man hospitalized after being shot twice in Las Vegas massacre - WSMV Channel 4

TN man hospitalized after being shot twice in Las Vegas massacre

Jason McMillan is in serious but stable condition. (Source: Facebook) Jason McMillan is in serious but stable condition. (Source: Facebook)
LASCASSAS, TN

The city of Las Vegas and the whole country is still trying to make sense of the deadliest mass shooting incident in recent U.S. history.

It's left many searching for answers as to why this happened while others are fighting for their lives.

The death toll stands at 59, with 527 people injured.

Jason McMillan of Big Sandy, TN, was shot twice during the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday.

McMillan's father flew to Las Vegas on Monday night and is at the hospital with him now.

Hospital officials say McMillan is in serious but stable condition.

His father says he knows the city of Big Sandy is pulling for his family.

