Many are still reeling after witnessing and surviving the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Over 58 people were killed in the attack on Sunday. (NBC)

Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Family members have confirmed Sonny Melton was killed in the shooting. (Source: Family photo)

The city of Nashville held a vigil Monday night at Ascend Amphitheater for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas.

Vince Gill was among the performers at the vigil. (WSMV)

Jason Aldean is speaking out after gunfire broke out during his concert in Las Vegas on Sunday. Police say the gunman killed 59 people and injured over 500 others.

Jason Aldean performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Jason Aldean urging everyone to come together, 'stop the hate'

TN man hospitalized after being shot twice in Las Vegas massacre

Jason McMillan is in serious but stable condition. (Source: Facebook)

The city of Las Vegas and the whole country is still trying to make sense of the deadliest mass shooting incident in recent U.S. history.

It's left many searching for answers as to why this happened while others are fighting for their lives.

The death toll stands at 59, with 527 people injured.

Jason McMillan of Big Sandy, TN, was shot twice during the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday.

McMillan's father flew to Las Vegas on Monday night and is at the hospital with him now.

Hospital officials say McMillan is in serious but stable condition.

His father says he knows the city of Big Sandy is pulling for his family.

News 4's chief investigative reporter Jeremy Finley is in Las Vegas and is on his way to talk to McMillan's father. News 4's Forrest Sanders is on his way to Big Sandy to speak with his friends and family. Watch their stories coming up on News 4 at 4:00.

