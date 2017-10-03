1 injured in crash involving semi, 4 cars on Highway 109 in Wilson County

One person was injured in a crash involving a semi truck and four other vehicles on Tuesday morning in Wilson County.

Highway 109 is shut down near Laguardo as crews work to clear the scene.

One victim was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area. The estimated clear time is 1 p.m.

