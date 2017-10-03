1 injured in crash involving semi, 4 cars on Highway 109 - WSMV Channel 4

1 injured in crash involving semi, 4 cars on Highway 109 in Wilson County

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
LAGUARDO, TN (WSMV) -

One person was injured in a crash involving a semi truck and four other vehicles on Tuesday morning in Wilson County.

Highway 109 is shut down near Laguardo as crews work to clear the scene.

One victim was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area. The estimated clear time is 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 1 injured in crash involving semi, 4 cars on Highway 109 in Wilson CountyMore>>

  • Special

    Wilson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Wilson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Wilson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.