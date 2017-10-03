Sheriff: Machine guns, 900 rounds found during traffic stop - WSMV Channel 4

Sheriff: Machine guns, 900 rounds found during traffic stop

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say they found a large cache of weapons, including two machine guns, on a driver pulled over for speeding.

The Johnson City Press quotes Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal as saying deputies found a .357-caliber Magnum, a loaded .45-caliber semi-automatic, a .223-caliber fully automatic AR rifle, a .308-caliber fully automatic AR rifle, more than 900 rounds of ammunition, and survival equipment.

Graybeals says the discovery was made after the deputies stopped 43-year-old Scott A. Edmisten for speeding early Monday.

He says Edmisten threatened the arresting officer and lunged toward investigators who tried to question him after he was taken to a detention center.

Edmisten is charged with possession of prohibited weapons, speeding, and felony evading arrest. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: Johnson City Press, http://www.johnsoncitypress.com

