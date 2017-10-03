Maren Morris releases 'Dear Hate' in aftermath of mass shooting - WSMV Channel 4

Maren Morris releases 'Dear Hate' in aftermath of Las Vegas shooting

Maren Morris (Photo credit: Courtesy Sony Music Nashville) Maren Morris (Photo credit: Courtesy Sony Music Nashville)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Country singer Maren Morris has released a new song in the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

In a tweet, Morris said she wrote the song, "Dear Hate," three years ago and recorded it last year with Vince Gill.

"I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there's never a right time. Hate is everywhere, and I'm sick of not doing enough," Morris said.

Morris says proceeds from the song will be donated to the Music City Cares Fund.

"In the darkest tunnel, there is still love and music. That's what it's here for," she said.

The lyrics for the first verse of the song are as follows:

Dear Hate
I saw you on the news today
Like a shock that takes my breath away
You fall like rain, cover us in drops of paint
I'm afraid that we just might drown

"Dear Hate" will be available on iTunes starting on Friday. ?Click here to listen to the song on YouTube.

