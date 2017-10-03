Maren Morris releases 'Dear Hate' in aftermath of Las Vegas shooting

Tennessee's top government officials are weighing in on the deadly mass shooting that happened at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Many are still reeling after witnessing and surviving the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Over 58 people were killed in the attack on Sunday. (NBC)

A husband and wife thought they were lucky to get backstage passes from a Nashville friend who was part of the crew at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. But when bullets began flying, Harrison and Joan Atzinger were in the line of fire.

Harrison Atzinger was at the festival with his wife. (WSMV)

The city of Nashville held a vigil Monday night at Ascend Amphitheater for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas.

Vince Gill was among the performers at the vigil. (WSMV)

Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Concertgoers leave the scene of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after over 200 people were shot in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty)

Country singer Maren Morris has released a new song in the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

In a tweet, Morris said she wrote the song, "Dear Hate," three years ago and recorded it last year with Vince Gill.

"I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there's never a right time. Hate is everywhere, and I'm sick of not doing enough," Morris said.

Morris says proceeds from the song will be donated to the Music City Cares Fund.

"In the darkest tunnel, there is still love and music. That's what it's here for," she said.

The lyrics for the first verse of the song are as follows:

Dear Hate

I saw you on the news today

Like a shock that takes my breath away

You fall like rain, cover us in drops of paint

I'm afraid that we just might drown

"Dear Hate" will be available on iTunes starting on Friday. ?Click here to listen to the song on YouTube.

