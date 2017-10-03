Man accused of exposing himself to 2 girls at Harpeth Hall - WSMV Channel 4

Man accused of exposing himself to 2 girls at Harpeth Hall

Edward Duncan (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Edward Duncan (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Nashville man is accused of exposing himself to two young girls at Harpeth Hall School in Green Hills.

Edward Duncan, 28, was arrested overnight for felony indecent exposure.

The victims are both 12 years old.

