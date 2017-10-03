Tennessee's top government officials are weighing in on the deadly mass shooting that happened at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Many are still reeling after witnessing and surviving the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Over 58 people were killed in the attack on Sunday. (NBC)

A husband and wife thought they were lucky to get backstage passes from a Nashville friend who was part of the crew at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. But when bullets began flying, Harrison and Joan Atzinger were in the line of fire.

Harrison Atzinger was at the festival with his wife. (WSMV)

The city of Nashville held a vigil Monday night at Ascend Amphitheater for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas.

Vince Gill was among the performers at the vigil. (WSMV)

Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Concertgoers leave the scene of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after over 200 people were shot in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty)

Jason Aldean urging everyone to come together, 'stop the hate'

Jason Aldean performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Jason Aldean is calling for everyone to come together and stop the hate after gunfire broke out during his concert in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Police say the gunman killed 59 people and injured over 500 others at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Aldean had just taken the stage when concertgoers first started hearing what they thought were firecrackers. Chaos erupted when the crowd realized they were being shot at.

Videos show Aldean quickly leaving the stage after several seconds of gunfire.

Alden posted a statement on Instagram late Monday night:

Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely dont understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate! #stopthehate #prayforlasvegas

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT



This is the second time Aldean has posted on social media about the tragedy. In an initial statement, he confirmed that he and his crew were safe.

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

