Jason Aldean urging everyone to come together, 'stop the hate'

Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
The city of Nashville held a vigil Monday night at Ascend Amphitheater for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
The city of Nashville held a vigil Monday night at Ascend Amphitheater for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
A husband and wife thought they were lucky to get backstage passes from a Nashville friend who was part of the crew at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. But when bullets began flying, Harrison and Joan Atzinger were in the line of fire.More >>
A husband and wife thought they were lucky to get backstage passes from a Nashville friend who was part of the crew at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. But when bullets began flying, Harrison and Joan Atzinger were in the line of fire.More >>
Many are still reeling after witnessing and surviving the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night.More >>
Many are still reeling after witnessing and surviving the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night.More >>
Tennessee's top government officials are weighing in on the deadly mass shooting that happened at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.More >>
Tennessee's top government officials are weighing in on the deadly mass shooting that happened at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.More >>
Jason Aldean is speaking out after gunfire broke out during his concert in Las Vegas on Sunday. Police say the gunman killed 59 people and injured over 500 others.More >>
Jason Aldean is speaking out after gunfire broke out during his concert in Las Vegas on Sunday. Police say the gunman killed 59 people and injured over 500 others.More >>
A Vanderbilt University student has reported she was sexually assaulted in a residence hall on Saturday night.More >>
A Vanderbilt University student has reported she was sexually assaulted in a residence hall on Saturday night.More >>
Two people are confirmed dead after a crash on Highway 231 in Rutherford County.More >>
Two people are confirmed dead after a crash on Highway 231 in Rutherford County.More >>
The court hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the first of a string of lawsuits surrounding allegations of rape.More >>
The court hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the first of a string of lawsuits surrounding allegations of rape.More >>
Kentucky authorities say a police chase that started in Tennessee ended after the vehicle involved crashed into a tree, killing two passengers.More >>
Kentucky authorities say a police chase that started in Tennessee ended after the vehicle involved crashed into a tree, killing two passengers.More >>
Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
A Tennessee man convicted of stabbing his ex-wife 47 times will get the chance for parole after a jury could not come to an agreement on his punishment.More >>
A Tennessee man convicted of stabbing his ex-wife 47 times will get the chance for parole after a jury could not come to an agreement on his punishment.More >>
The city of Nashville held a vigil Monday night at Ascend Amphitheater for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
The city of Nashville held a vigil Monday night at Ascend Amphitheater for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
Jeffrey Powell, his wife Wanda, and a group of friends from Nashville parked at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday afternoon to walk around the hotel and explore the Las Vegas Strip.More >>
Jeffrey Powell, his wife Wanda, and a group of friends from Nashville parked at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday afternoon to walk around the hotel and explore the Las Vegas Strip.More >>
Two convicted felons were arrested Monday morning after a shooting and attempted robbery overnight.More >>
Two convicted felons were arrested Monday morning after a shooting and attempted robbery overnight.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >>
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >>
A Colorado woman said she was assaulted outside a movie theater after she asked a group of teens to be quiet.More >>
A Colorado woman said she was assaulted outside a movie theater after she asked a group of teens to be quiet.More >>
Herpes has been around a long time, to say the least.More >>
Herpes has been around a long time, to say the least.More >>
CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."More >>
CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."More >>
Rocker Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, Petty's manager Tony Dimitriades confirmed to CNN.
He was 66.More >>
Rocker Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, Petty's manager Tony Dimitriades confirmed to CNN.
He was 66.More >>
A Nashville man said he performed CPR on a victim who was wounded during the deadly Las Vegas shooting, but the man later died in his arms.More >>
A Nashville man said he performed CPR on a victim who was wounded during the deadly Las Vegas shooting, but the man later died in his arms.More >>
Jeffrey Powell, his wife Wanda, and a group of friends from Nashville parked at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday afternoon to walk around the hotel and explore the Las Vegas Strip.More >>
Jeffrey Powell, his wife Wanda, and a group of friends from Nashville parked at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday afternoon to walk around the hotel and explore the Las Vegas Strip.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
The city of Nashville held a vigil Monday night at Ascend Amphitheater for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
The city of Nashville held a vigil Monday night at Ascend Amphitheater for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas.More >>