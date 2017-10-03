Female student reports sexual assault at Vanderbilt dorm

A Vanderbilt University student has reported she was sexually assaulted in a residence hall on Saturday night.

The woman reported the incident on Monday. She said her assailant was a male student.

School officials have not released any additional details about the case.

Students can call the Vanderbilt University Police Department 24/7 to report crimes on campus. The emergency line is 615-421-1911. The non-emergency number is 615-322-2745.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.