2 killed in crash on Highway 231 in Rutherford County

The crash happened on Highway 231 near Rucker Road. (WSMV) The crash happened on Highway 231 near Rucker Road. (WSMV)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 231 in Rutherford County on Tuesday morning.

The fiery crash happened near the intersection with Rucker Road.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.

