Lawsuit filed against Brentwood Academy to move forward

“Boys being boys” is a phrase counsel for a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly raped at Brentwood Academy say they are tired of hearing.

A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.

The lawsuit claims Brentwood Academy officials knew about the alleged rape and did nothing. (WSMV)

A second lawsuit has been filed against the rape suspects and the parents in an alleged rape cover-up at Brentwood Academy.

Brentwood Academy has issued a response to a lawsuit claiming a student was raped by other boys at the school.

A lawsuit filed against a prestigious Williamson County school and three families will be moving forward to discovery.

Attorneys on both sides appeared in court Tuesday morning for a motion hearing.

The defense vehemently claimed that the allegations against Brentwood Academy and three of its students are false.

The plaintiff's counsel claimed Brentwood Academy is deflecting blame.

Back in August, a mother and her son filed a lawsuit claiming the boy was sexually assaulted in a Brentwood Academy locker room, claiming the school and the parents of the accused students are partly at fault.

In a sometimes heated exchange in the Williamson County courthouse on Tuesday, the defense accused the attorneys representing John Doe and Jane Doe of revealing the identities of the accused students.

"They're friends of mine, and I take this personally. And their child is a good child. He's an honest student. He has a young brother that looks up to him and admires him, but now he's known as a rapist because of this foul complaint," said defense attorney Ed Silver.

Justin Gilbert, counsel for the plaintiff, rebutted this.

"The allegations are serious. It's unavoidable, and we do have an obligation to put in what we believe in good faith to be the facts. We've done that. And if Brentwood Academy wants to point the finger elsewhere, they're going to have to come forward in the course of the case," Gilbert said.

News 4 spoke with the defense attorney representing one of the families. She said the student is now the target of vitriol on social media. She said in court that her clients are "going through hell."

