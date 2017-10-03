Hearing scheduled for lawsuit filed against Brentwood Academy

“Boys being boys” is a phrase counsel for a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly raped at Brentwood Academy say they are tired of hearing.

A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.

The lawsuit claims Brentwood Academy officials knew about the alleged rape and did nothing. (WSMV)

A second lawsuit has been filed against the rape suspects and the parents in an alleged rape cover-up at Brentwood Academy.

Second lawsuit filed in connection to alleged rape at Brentwood Academy

Brentwood Academy has issued a response to a lawsuit claiming a student was raped by other boys at the school.

Allegations of rape and negligence are swirling around Brentwood Academy and three students.

A court hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the first in a string of lawsuits surrounding allegations of rape at the school.

In early August, a mother and son filed a lawsuit against school officials for negligence in relation to the alleged 2015 attacks.

The then-12-year-old boy claims he was sexually assaulted by older boys in the locker room. The lawsuit claims the school knew and did nothing about it.

Since the original lawsuit was filed, two more have emerged in association with the case.

The most recent lawsuit was filed by a mother of one of the accused boys against the mother of the alleged victim for defamation.

