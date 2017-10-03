Hearing scheduled for lawsuit filed against Brentwood Academy

Brentwood Academy has issued a response to a lawsuit claiming a student was raped by other boys at the school.More >>
Brentwood Academy has issued a response to a lawsuit claiming a student was raped by other boys at the school.More >>
A second lawsuit has been filed against the rape suspects and the parents in an alleged rape cover-up at Brentwood Academy.More >>
A second lawsuit has been filed against the rape suspects and the parents in an alleged rape cover-up at Brentwood Academy.More >>
A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.More >>
A lawsuit claims a 12-year-old boy was being raped by older boys at Brentwood Academy. It also claims school officials knew about it and did nothing. It happened in 2015.More >>
“Boys being boys” is a phrase counsel for a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly raped at Brentwood Academy say they are tired of hearing.More >>
“Boys being boys” is a phrase counsel for a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly raped at Brentwood Academy say they are tired of hearing.More >>
Two people are confirmed dead after a crash on Highway 231 in Rutherford County.More >>
Two people are confirmed dead after a crash on Highway 231 in Rutherford County.More >>
The court hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the first of a string of lawsuits surrounding allegations of rape.More >>
The court hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the first of a string of lawsuits surrounding allegations of rape.More >>
Kentucky authorities say a police chase that started in Tennessee ended after the vehicle involved crashed into a tree, killing two passengers.More >>
Kentucky authorities say a police chase that started in Tennessee ended after the vehicle involved crashed into a tree, killing two passengers.More >>
Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
A Tennessee man convicted of stabbing his ex-wife 47 times will get the chance for parole after a jury could not come to an agreement on his punishment.More >>
A Tennessee man convicted of stabbing his ex-wife 47 times will get the chance for parole after a jury could not come to an agreement on his punishment.More >>
The city of Nashville held a vigil Monday night at Ascend Amphitheater for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
The city of Nashville held a vigil Monday night at Ascend Amphitheater for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
Jeffrey Powell, his wife Wanda, and a group of friends from Nashville parked at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday afternoon to walk around the hotel and explore the Las Vegas Strip.More >>
Jeffrey Powell, his wife Wanda, and a group of friends from Nashville parked at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday afternoon to walk around the hotel and explore the Las Vegas Strip.More >>
Two convicted felons were arrested Monday morning after a shooting and attempted robbery overnight.More >>
Two convicted felons were arrested Monday morning after a shooting and attempted robbery overnight.More >>
The country music industry is reeling after a mass shooting killed at least 59 people and injured hundreds more at a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
The country music industry is reeling after a mass shooting killed at least 59 people and injured hundreds more at a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >>
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >>
A Colorado woman said she was assaulted outside a movie theater after she asked a group of teens to be quiet.More >>
A Colorado woman said she was assaulted outside a movie theater after she asked a group of teens to be quiet.More >>
Herpes has been around a long time, to say the least.More >>
Herpes has been around a long time, to say the least.More >>
CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."More >>
CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."More >>
Rocker Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, Petty's manager Tony Dimitriades confirmed to CNN.
He was 66.More >>
Rocker Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, Petty's manager Tony Dimitriades confirmed to CNN.
He was 66.More >>
A Nashville man said he performed CPR on a victim who was wounded during the deadly Las Vegas shooting, but the man later died in his arms.More >>
A Nashville man said he performed CPR on a victim who was wounded during the deadly Las Vegas shooting, but the man later died in his arms.More >>
Jeffrey Powell, his wife Wanda, and a group of friends from Nashville parked at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday afternoon to walk around the hotel and explore the Las Vegas Strip.More >>
Jeffrey Powell, his wife Wanda, and a group of friends from Nashville parked at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday afternoon to walk around the hotel and explore the Las Vegas Strip.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
The city of Nashville held a vigil Monday night at Ascend Amphitheater for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
The city of Nashville held a vigil Monday night at Ascend Amphitheater for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas.More >>