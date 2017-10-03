Hearing scheduled for lawsuit filed against Brentwood Academy - WSMV Channel 4

Hearing scheduled for lawsuit filed against Brentwood Academy

Allegations of rape and negligence are swirling around Brentwood Academy and three students.

A court hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the first in a string of lawsuits surrounding allegations of rape at the school.

In early August, a mother and son filed a lawsuit against school officials for negligence in relation to the alleged 2015 attacks.

The then-12-year-old boy claims he was sexually assaulted by older boys in the locker room. The lawsuit claims the school knew and did nothing about it.

Since the original lawsuit was filed, two more have emerged in association with the case.

The most recent lawsuit was filed by a mother of one of the accused boys against the mother of the alleged victim for defamation.

