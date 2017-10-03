Police chase in Tennessee ends with fatal crash in Kentucky

Two people are confirmed dead after a crash on Highway 231 in Rutherford County.More >>
The court hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the first of a string of lawsuits surrounding allegations of rape.More >>
Kentucky authorities say a police chase that started in Tennessee ended after the vehicle involved crashed into a tree, killing two passengers.More >>
Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
A Tennessee man convicted of stabbing his ex-wife 47 times will get the chance for parole after a jury could not come to an agreement on his punishment.More >>
The city of Nashville held a vigil Monday night at Ascend Amphitheater for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas.More >>
Jeffrey Powell, his wife Wanda, and a group of friends from Nashville parked at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday afternoon to walk around the hotel and explore the Las Vegas Strip.More >>
Two convicted felons were arrested Monday morning after a shooting and attempted robbery overnight.More >>
The country music industry is reeling after a mass shooting killed at least 59 people and injured hundreds more at a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
