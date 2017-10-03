Police chase in Tennessee ends with fatal crash in Kentucky

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky authorities say a police chase that started in Tennessee ended after the vehicle involved crashed into a tree, killing two passengers.

Kentucky state police tell news outlets the pursuit began Sunday morning in Westmoreland, Tennessee, before ending in the collision off a Kentucky highway in Warren County. Two others who were inside the vehicle were critically injured and a fifth passenger was in stable condition.

Westmoreland police say an officer saw the vehicle driving recklessly and attempted a traffic stop. Speeds in the chase exceeded 100 mph (160 kph) and included Allen County Sheriff's deputies after crossing state lines.

The names of those who died in the crash were not immediately released.

