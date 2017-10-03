Police chase in Tennessee ends with fatal crash in Kentucky - WSMV Channel 4

Police chase in Tennessee ends with fatal crash in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky authorities say a police chase that started in Tennessee ended after the vehicle involved crashed into a tree, killing two passengers.

Kentucky state police tell news outlets the pursuit began Sunday morning in Westmoreland, Tennessee, before ending in the collision off a Kentucky highway in Warren County. Two others who were inside the vehicle were critically injured and a fifth passenger was in stable condition.

Westmoreland police say an officer saw the vehicle driving recklessly and attempted a traffic stop. Speeds in the chase exceeded 100 mph (160 kph) and included Allen County Sheriff's deputies after crossing state lines.

The names of those who died in the crash were not immediately released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.