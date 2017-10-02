Country music world reacts to Las Vegas shooting

People carry a peson at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty)

The country music industry is reeling after a mass shooting killed at least 59 people and injured hundreds more at a Las Vegas music festival.

Many of the artists, backstage workers and fans who witnessed the shooting live in Middle Tennessee.

Monday morning, some of those witnesses shared their accounts with Nash FM’s radio show, which is broadcast in markets around the country.

“So much of the community that was out in Vegas just happens to call the Music City home, too,” said radio host Ty Bentli.

“It will be interesting to see how CMA Fest goes, if security will be changed at that,” said radio host Kelly Ford. “It will be interesting to see if our listeners, many of whom were out there, if it will affect how they go to concerts.

The hosts encouraged country music fans to continue going to live shows and supporting their favorite artists despite the tragedy.

