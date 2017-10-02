Nashville man recalls chaos from other side of Vegas strip during shooting

Jeffrey Powell, his wife Wanda, and a group of friends from Nashville parked at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday afternoon to walk around the hotel and explore the Las Vegas Strip.
Like everyone else, they had no idea a gunman with an arsenal of weapons would open fire outside the building hours later.
"Everything was normal, and then all of a sudden all hell broke lose. People just started running," said Powell, a Nashville attorney.
Powell was at the Bellagio hotel's casino on the other side of the Vegas strip when a gunman opened fire on a crowd attending a country music concert outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Powell said panic erupted in the casinos across the strip.
"While we were running, someone yelled out that there was an active shooter in the building so people were just going in all different directions," Powell told News 4.
After running outside, Powell said he was pulled into another hotel by police and placed on lock down.
"The cops, they were grabbing everyone right there and herding us into the Cromwell," Powell said. "They wouldn't let us go anywhere else because they had a lot of police presence right there, and they wanted to lock everyone down in that casino."
Powell said he was on lock down for two hours. All the while, he was separated from his wife. She was down the street with a friend, locked down in another hotel.
"My cell phone was going dead, and my wife when she started running, she left her cell phone where it was," Powell said.
His wife's friend, Lili Joon, recorded video from their lock down room. Other visitors can be seen sitting in chairs inside a hotel ballroom, scanning their phones trying to figure out what was going on outside.
"They weren't telling us anything," Powell said. "They were just saying, ‘You need to go in here for your safety.’”
In the chaos was also confusion, false reports kept coming in that there were multiple shooters on the ground and in the casinos.
"From every indication there were multiple shooters," Powell said. "I didn't find out until later that there was just one shooter and I was shocked.”
Powell and his wife were reunited late Sunday night. They recovered her cell phone at a lost and found Monday morning.
"The scary thing is you realize that a lot of places that you go, you realize you have no protection," Powell said, calling the shooting sad.
Powell and he and his wife are OK. They will fly back to Nashville Tuesday.
Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
