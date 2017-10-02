Metro Health Department holds disaster preparedness day - WSMV Channel 4

Metro Health Department holds disaster preparedness day

The Metro Health Department held a disaster preparedness day on Sunday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Metro Health Department is trying to make sure everyone is ready if tragedy strikes Nashville.

The department held a disaster preparedness day on Sunday.

The event was wide-ranging from how to handle tornadoes to the Zika virus.

Emergency management personnel and police agencies also took part in the event.

Being prepared means being able to take care of you and your family for days without government services.

“We like to tell families that they should be prepared on their own to hunker down in their own home for up to 72 hours,” said program director Rachel Majors. “That includes knowing what food to store, water, batteries and having ways to get communication that’s not phones and TVs.”

Hundreds of people were given free weather radios, a valuable tool during severe weather.

There was also fun at the event. Metro Animal Care was there with animals looking for their forever homes.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

