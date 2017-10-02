Police investigate break-ins at East Nashville businesses

Several businesses on Woodland Street were broken into early Sunday morning. (WSMV)

Police are looking for the suspects behind a rash of business break-ins in East Nashville.

Metro Police said the break-ins occurred along Woodland Street around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Officers said several businesses were affected.

It was not reported what was taken from the businesses.

