Police investigate break-ins at East Nashville businesses

Several businesses on Woodland Street were broken into early Sunday morning. (WSMV) Several businesses on Woodland Street were broken into early Sunday morning. (WSMV)
Police are looking for the suspects behind a rash of business break-ins in East Nashville.

Metro Police said the break-ins occurred along Woodland Street around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Officers said several businesses were affected.

It was not reported what was taken from the businesses.

