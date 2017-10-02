Nashville man performs CPR on victim after deadly Las Vegas shooting

A Nashville man said he performed CPR on a victim who was wounded during the deadly Las Vegas shooting, but the man later died in his arms.
Derrell Vaughn flew to Las Vegas for a weekend getaway, never expecting he’d land on the front lines of tragedy.
“The adrenaline rush kicked in and I went into rescue and survival mode out there,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn, like thousands of other music fans, was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. After the first shots rang out, people started running.
But Vaughn said he froze when a saw a man in his twenties, wounded and unconscious.
“They were literally running him down the street in a wheelbarrow trying to give him CPR,” Vaughn said. “They got to me and I said, ‘Put him on the ground, give him to me. I’ll take care of it.’”
For the next 15 minutes, Vaughn tried breathing life into a man he had never met.
“We did some more compressions, we kept trying to work on him, seven or eight of us doing a rotation, doing our best to save his life, but unfortunately it didn’t happen,” Vaughn said. “I feel so bad for him and his family.”
Vaughn said the victim died in his arms.
At that point, the group refused to leave the man behind and instead took him to the nearest first responders.
“We put him back in the wheelbarrow and we rolled him down there,” Vaughn said.
In a Facebook post, Vaughn wrote: “Wow. Shooting on Vegas strip. I never had a man die in my arms while trying to administer CPR. I don’t know his name or where he is from. But im [sic] so glad me and my fellow Americans came together as 1 to do what we could to save others. Prayers are needed at this time.”
That victim’s identity remains a mystery Monday night.
While Vaughn may never know the man he held, he ensured he was not alone.
“I was just doing everything in my power to make sure the man went home to his family,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn is expected to land in Nashville on Monday evening.
He said he was able to jump into action because of his training in the medical field.
Vaughn said the first thing he plans to do when he gets home is pray.
Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
A Nashville man said he performed CPR on a victim who was wounded during the deadly Las Vegas shooting, but the man later died in his arms.More >>
A Nashville man said he performed CPR on a victim who was wounded during the deadly Las Vegas shooting, but the man later died in his arms.More >>
It's been one week since the deadly shooting at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch and for the first time we're hearing from the man many are calling a hero.More >>
It's been one week since the deadly shooting at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch and for the first time we're hearing from the man many are calling a hero.More >>
The church service went on as usual Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, one week after a deadly shooting that killed one and injured six others.More >>
The church service went on as usual Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, one week after a deadly shooting that killed one and injured six others.More >>
A man who is flying to Las Vegas from Nashville called the shooting heartbreaking and at times struggled to find the words to describe what's going through his head, certainly a feeling many can relate to.More >>
A man who is flying to Las Vegas from Nashville called the shooting heartbreaking and at times struggled to find the words to describe what's going through his head, certainly a feeling many can relate to.More >>
At least 515 people were injured in the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.More >>
At least 515 people were injured in the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.More >>
A husband and wife thought they were lucky to get backstage passes from a Nashville friend who was part of the crew at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. But when bullets began flying, Harrison and Joan Atzinger were in the line of fire.More >>
A husband and wife thought they were lucky to get backstage passes from a Nashville friend who was part of the crew at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. But when bullets began flying, Harrison and Joan Atzinger were in the line of fire.More >>
Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota is day to day after an MRI exam showed a strain of his hamstring.More >>
Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota is day to day after an MRI exam showed a strain of his hamstring.More >>
A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash on July 31 that killed 87-year-old James Bryan.More >>
A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash on July 31 that killed 87-year-old James Bryan.More >>
A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash early Saturday morning has died from his injuries.More >>
A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash early Saturday morning has died from his injuries.More >>
Nashville is home to some of the biggest concerts and events in the country. This summer, more than 100,000 attended the CMA Music Festival. Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration, “Music City Midnight,” saw just as many people.More >>
Nashville is home to some of the biggest concerts and events in the country. This summer, more than 100,000 attended the CMA Music Festival. Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration, “Music City Midnight,” saw just as many people.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman apparently used a hammer-like device to smash out windows in his room and opened fire.More >>
Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman apparently used a hammer-like device to smash out windows in his room and opened fire.More >>
The plane crash happened near Tellico Plains, TN, in Monroe County. According to the Navy's Twitter account, the T-45C aircraft was flying in from Mississippi for training in the area.More >>
The plane crash happened near Tellico Plains, TN, in Monroe County. According to the Navy's Twitter account, the T-45C aircraft was flying in from Mississippi for training in the area.More >>
Our favorite fast foods could come back to bite us according to a report released Wednesday -- and it's not just the extra calories. The new report grades the 25 largest US fast food chains on where they stand on antibiotics.More >>
Our favorite fast foods could come back to bite us according to a report released Wednesday -- and it's not just the extra calories. The new report grades the 25 largest US fast food chains on where they stand on antibiotics.More >>
Fans of rapper Lil Wayne will be offered refunds after he refused to pass through a security check to enter a South Carolina arena, and skipped the concert.More >>
Fans of rapper Lil Wayne will be offered refunds after he refused to pass through a security check to enter a South Carolina arena, and skipped the concert.More >>
Marilou Danley, a woman connected to the shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 more, has a Memphis connection.More >>
Marilou Danley, a woman connected to the shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 more, has a Memphis connection.More >>
At least 50 people were killed late Sunday night in a mass shooting during a concert on the Las Vegas Strip. Here's what we know about Stephen Paddock, the man police identified as the shooter:More >>
At least 50 people were killed late Sunday night in a mass shooting during a concert on the Las Vegas Strip. Here's what we know about Stephen Paddock, the man police identified as the shooter:More >>
It was a Facebook post that had people in upstate New York concerned, a woman appearing to try and sell a headstone on social media.More >>
It was a Facebook post that had people in upstate New York concerned, a woman appearing to try and sell a headstone on social media.More >>
The city of Nashville will be holding a vigil Monday night for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las VegasMore >>
The city of Nashville will be holding a vigil Monday night for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las VegasMore >>