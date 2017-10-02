Nashville man performs CPR on victim after deadly Las Vegas shooting

A Nashville man said he performed CPR on a victim who was wounded during the deadly Las Vegas shooting, but the man later died in his arms.

Derrell Vaughn flew to Las Vegas for a weekend getaway, never expecting he’d land on the front lines of tragedy.

“The adrenaline rush kicked in and I went into rescue and survival mode out there,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn, like thousands of other music fans, was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. After the first shots rang out, people started running.

But Vaughn said he froze when a saw a man in his twenties, wounded and unconscious.

“They were literally running him down the street in a wheelbarrow trying to give him CPR,” Vaughn said. “They got to me and I said, ‘Put him on the ground, give him to me. I’ll take care of it.’”

For the next 15 minutes, Vaughn tried breathing life into a man he had never met.

“We did some more compressions, we kept trying to work on him, seven or eight of us doing a rotation, doing our best to save his life, but unfortunately it didn’t happen,” Vaughn said. “I feel so bad for him and his family.”

Vaughn said the victim died in his arms.

At that point, the group refused to leave the man behind and instead took him to the nearest first responders.

“We put him back in the wheelbarrow and we rolled him down there,” Vaughn said.

In a Facebook post, Vaughn wrote: “Wow. Shooting on Vegas strip. I never had a man die in my arms while trying to administer CPR. I don’t know his name or where he is from. But im [sic] so glad me and my fellow Americans came together as 1 to do what we could to save others. Prayers are needed at this time.”

That victim’s identity remains a mystery Monday night.

While Vaughn may never know the man he held, he ensured he was not alone.

“I was just doing everything in my power to make sure the man went home to his family,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn is expected to land in Nashville on Monday evening.

He said he was able to jump into action because of his training in the medical field.

Vaughn said the first thing he plans to do when he gets home is pray.

