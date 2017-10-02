Couple recounts mass shooting at Las Vegas festival

A husband and wife thought they were lucky to get backstage passes from a Nashville friend who was part of the crew at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

But when bullets began flying, Harrison and Joan Atzinger were in the line of fire.

The couple was in the audio production tent on Sunday night. Their Nashville friend is on the lighting crew for one of the artists who was performing.

Harrison Atzinger told News 4 that he and his wife took cover under the scaffolding after the first round of gunfire.

When things quieted down, they tried to make a run for it but were hit.

“It either bounced off the roof or bounced off the pipe or something,” Harrison Atzinger said. “I got hit in the side of my head. I got hit behind my ear. I have some cuts on my hairline. My wife got hit in the shoulder and her shoulder is cut up pretty bad. And she was hit in the lower back as well. It wasn’t as bad as it could have been, but it was just very scary.”

He said one person near them was hit in the leg. They put him in a wheeled trash can and brought him to safety.

Harrison Atzinger said he and his wife walked past the dead and injured to get treated. He said they were lucky to only have minimal injuries.

The couple said the reality of what happened hasn’t really sunk in yet.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.