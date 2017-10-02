Driver charged in crash that killed elderly man

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A Nashville man said he performed CPR on a victim who was wounded during the deadly Las Vegas shooting, but the man later died in his arms.More >>
It's been one week since the deadly shooting at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch and for the first time we're hearing from the man many are calling a hero.More >>
The church service went on as usual Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, one week after a deadly shooting that killed one and injured six others.More >>
A man who is flying to Las Vegas from Nashville called the shooting heartbreaking and at times struggled to find the words to describe what's going through his head, certainly a feeling many can relate to.More >>
At least 515 people were injured in the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.More >>
A husband and wife thought they were lucky to get backstage passes from a Nashville friend who was part of the crew at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. But when bullets began flying, Harrison and Joan Atzinger were in the line of fire.More >>
Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota is day to day after an MRI exam showed a strain of his hamstring.More >>
A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash on July 31 that killed 87-year-old James Bryan.More >>
A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash early Saturday morning has died from his injuries.More >>
Nashville is home to some of the biggest concerts and events in the country. This summer, more than 100,000 attended the CMA Music Festival. Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration, “Music City Midnight,” saw just as many people.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman apparently used a hammer-like device to smash out windows in his room and opened fire.More >>
The plane crash happened near Tellico Plains, TN, in Monroe County. According to the Navy's Twitter account, the T-45C aircraft was flying in from Mississippi for training in the area.More >>
Our favorite fast foods could come back to bite us according to a report released Wednesday -- and it's not just the extra calories. The new report grades the 25 largest US fast food chains on where they stand on antibiotics.More >>
Fans of rapper Lil Wayne will be offered refunds after he refused to pass through a security check to enter a South Carolina arena, and skipped the concert.More >>
Marilou Danley, a woman connected to the shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 more, has a Memphis connection.More >>
At least 50 people were killed late Sunday night in a mass shooting during a concert on the Las Vegas Strip. Here's what we know about Stephen Paddock, the man police identified as the shooter:More >>
It was a Facebook post that had people in upstate New York concerned, a woman appearing to try and sell a headstone on social media.More >>
The city of Nashville will be holding a vigil Monday night for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las VegasMore >>
