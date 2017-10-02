Driver charged in crash that killed elderly man

A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash on July 31 that killed 87-year-old James Bryan.

Kevin Carcamo-Rodriquez is charged with vehicular homicide by drag racing and vehicular homicide by recklessness.

Carcamo-Rodriquez is currently free on $50,000 bond and will be arraigned in the near future.

Police said Carcamo-Rodriquez was traveling west on Antioch Pike when he hit another vehicle driven by Bryan, who had just turned east onto Antioch Pike.

Bryan was pinned inside his car and was extricated by the Nashville Fire Department. He later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

