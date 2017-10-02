Motorcyclist dies after weekend crash

A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash early Saturday morning has died from his injuries.

Police said 25-year-old Daniel Gregory was riding his motorcycle westbound on Lebanon Pike when he collided with a pickup truck that was turning left onto Jacksonian Drive around 1 a.m.

The driver of the pickup truck, 37-year-old Jeremy Theiss, said he did not see any oncoming traffic at the intersection and began to turn left at a flashing yellow light.

Gregory was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died. Theiss was not injured.

Witnesses said the motorcycle’s lights were not on. Police said toxicology testing will be conducted on Gregory to determine if drugs or alcohol played a part in this crash.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.