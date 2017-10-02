Large event safety and security examined after Las Vegas mass shooting

Photo taken from Air 4 of CMA Fest in 2015. (WSMV)

Nashville is home to some of the biggest concerts and events in the country.

This summer, more than 100,000 attended the CMA Music Festival. Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration, “Music City Midnight,” saw just as many people.

This latest tragedy in Las Vegas changes the conversation about safety.

A concert is slated for this Wednesday at Ascend Amphitheater right near the heart of downtown. Live Nation has been in contact with Metro police, which will be enhancing its response and safety measures.

One man at the center of each big event in Nashville said a lot is being done, but it is still not enough.

Butch Spyridon is president and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation. He said the city and event partners are constantly evaluating safety procedures with local security teams, along with state and local law enforcement.

“When we have 100,000 people, we need 100,000 pairs of eyes,” Spyridon said. “We will sit down with Metro (police), it will start there. But, yes we will be making further changes to our safety plans as will CMA. We've been in touch with both our security personnel.”

Last year, Music City Midnight was moved to its new location at Bicentennial Mall from Lower Broadway in the name of security.

Spyridon said lessons are learned from each tragedy that takes place. Metro police work closely with TBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security prior to, and during events.

“We listen to them, they listen to us, they are responsive,” Spyridon said. “No single comment, leak, rumor goes unheeded. Nothing is insignificant at event time.”

Spyridon wants to be clear. “Nothing is fool proof,” he said.

Nashville's Oktoberfest is slated to take place this weekend. Oktoberfest officials said they are working with Metro police to have 24-hour surveillance, and are adding water barricades and electronic lifts at festival entrances to prevent unauthorized access.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.