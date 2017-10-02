Nashville airport passengers stunned by news of Las Vegas shooting

News 4 spoke to passenger at the Nashville International Airport who are heading to Las Vegas. (WSMV)

The horrific deadly mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday is affecting everyone across the country.

Several travelers at the Nashville International Airport spoke with News 4 on Monday morning about the emotions they are going through.

A man who is flying to Las Vegas from Nashville called the shooting heartbreaking and at times struggled to find the words to describe what's going through his head, which is certainly a feeling many can relate to.

His flight is one of three leaving to Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

Several passengers at the airport said they are stunned.

One man who was visiting Nashville from Reno, NV, said he has a business in Las Vegas and his employees typically go to the Route 91 music festival where the shooting happened.

He called them first thing Monday morning when he heard about the shooting.

"As it turns out this year they, our employees, didn't go to the Las Vegas show, and gosh, our sympathy is with all those folks involved," said Robert Gilmer.

Another woman got emotional when asked how she plans to explain this devastating situation to her son.

"You don't take a day for granted. You don't take anything for granted. You pray to God and just ask for protection," said Alan Thomas from Columbia, TN.

Three flights from Las Vegas are scheduled to arrive in Nashville on Monday afternoon.

The airlines have told Nashville airport officials that flights are not being affected.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.