Survivors of deadly concert shooting recount terrifying moments during attack

News 4 has learned a West Tennessee man was killed in the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Concertgoers leave the scene of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after over 200 people were shot in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty)

Police officers and medical personnel stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Sniper in high-rise hotel kills at least 58 in Las Vegas, injures more than 500

Tennessee's top government officials are weighing in on the deadly mass shooting that happened at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The city of Nashville will be holding a vigil Monday night for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas

This map from CNN shows the distance between the hotel and the shooting. (Source: CNN Wire)

Andrew James was working at the event when the gunfire started. (Source: Andrew James)

Over 58 people were killed in the attack on Sunday. (NBC)

Many are still reeling after witnessing and surviving the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Several people with Nashville connections were at the concert working for various country artists when shots rang out during Jason Aldean's show.

Andrew James, who is the lighting director for artist Kane Brown, was watching the show when the gunshots rang out. Brown had played on the stage earlier in the day.

"We all ducked, but when it stopped, we thought it was firecrackers. Then, when it continued again, we realized what was happening and hit the ground," James said.

James' friend who was with him was grazed by a bullet. His friend's wife was hit with shrapnel in her back. Both are said to be OK.

"After hitting the ground, we all crawled under the riser. Was there for a short time until someone to my right screamed the shooter was heading our way (turns out to be false now), but we all rolled out the left side and took off," James said.

James said he stopped to help several people up before continuing to run until he found someone he knew and hid in their hotel room.

Randy Shaffer, who is part of country artist Dylan Schneider's team, was done working for the day and was there to enjoy Aldean's show.

He was with two people from Schneider's band when they decided to dive underneath the front of the stage to take cover.

"We were laying on the ground underneath the stage just wondering if someone was about to come around the corner," Shaffer said.

Shaffer said it was hard to tell where the gunshots were coming from and that it sounded like the bullets were getting closer and closer.

"Somebody behind us yelled, 'We've got to go, we've got to go,' which is when we took off," Shaffer said.

Shaffer got separated from the two people he was with and ran to hide underneath a beverage truck until he met two people who let him stay at their condo for several hours.

Kevin Goff, who lived in Hendersonville for several years but is now a pastor in Phoenix, was at the concert with his wife, standing near the sound booth watching Aldean perform when they heard what sounded like fireworks.

Goff said he grabbed his wife and took off running.

"People started hunkering down, they started cowering down on the ground and we were yelling, 'run, run.' It was bad. It was really bad," Goff said. "It was, blood everywhere, and shots ringing through the city, you could hear it echoing from the buildings."

Goff said people were getting trampled, describing the scene as "mass chaos."

According to Goff, emergency crews were quick to respond. He said people were taking off their own clothing to help wrap up the wounds of the victims to try and stop the bleeding.

"It was a massacre. There were young ladies laying down who they tried to resuscitate and tried to give medical attention to ... did all they could do, but so many people were already killed," Goff siad.

Goff said he's thankful that his family and friends are OK but is asking for others to pray for all the victims and their families.

