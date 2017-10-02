Nashville holds vigil for shooting victims at Ascend Amphitheater

Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Concertgoers leave the scene of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after over 200 people were shot in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty)

Concertgoers leave the scene of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after over 200 people were shot in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty)

Tennessee's top government officials are weighing in on the deadly mass shooting that happened at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Tennessee's top government officials are weighing in on the deadly mass shooting that happened at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Family members have confirmed Sonny Melton was killed in the shooting. (Source: Family photo)

Family members have confirmed Sonny Melton was killed in the shooting. (Source: Family photo)

The city of Nashville held a vigil Monday night for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas.

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Ascend Amphitheater. Those who attend the vigil will be able to park for free at Nissan Stadium in Lot R.

Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Alison Krauss, Keith Urban and Charles Esten are all scheduled to appear at the vigil.

Mayor Megan Barry, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern and President/CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. Butch Spyridon released the following joint statement:

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the tragic event in Las Vegas, especially the victims, their families and friends, and the fans, artists and crews from our Country community in Vegas. This festival brought together people from all backgrounds united in enjoying life through music. Safety at all of our events is and will remain our top priority. We are constantly adjusting our event security measures year-round, partnering and consulting with experts at the federal, state and local levels through our full-time security team and the Metro Police Department. We will continue our efforts to provide the most comprehensive security possible.

Butch Spyridon president of @NashvilleCVC speaks to members of the media. Provides joint statement on event safety. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/An5PWXZ8PG — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) October 2, 2017

Spyridon: "when we have 100k people, we need 100k pairs of eyes." @WSMV — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) October 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.