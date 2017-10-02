Nashville holds vigil for shooting victims at Ascend Amphitheate - WSMV Channel 4

Nashville holds vigil for shooting victims at Ascend Amphitheater

The city of Nashville held a vigil Monday night for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas.

The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Ascend Amphitheater. Those who attend the vigil will be able to park for free at Nissan Stadium in Lot R.

Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Alison Krauss, Keith Urban and Charles Esten are all scheduled to appear at the vigil.

Mayor Megan Barry, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern and President/CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. Butch Spyridon released the following joint statement:

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the tragic event in Las Vegas, especially the victims, their families and friends, and the fans, artists and crews from our Country community in Vegas. This festival brought together people from all backgrounds united in enjoying life through music.

Safety at all of our events is and will remain our top priority. We are constantly adjusting our event security measures year-round, partnering and consulting with experts at the federal, state and local levels through our full-time security team and the Metro Police Department. We will continue our efforts to provide the most comprehensive security possible.

