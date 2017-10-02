Vanderbilt hosts Mini Maker Faire

Innovation was the word of the day at Vanderbilt University on Saturday.

The school hosted the Nashville Mini Maker Faire on Saturday and Sunday.

Inventions and creations from engineers to filmmakers were laid out across parts of the campus.

The event highlights inventions and Nashville’s investment as a city of innovation.

“As a filmmaker, it’s really great to be a part of the Nashville community,” said special effects artist Rick Prince. “The Tennessee Film Commission and all the access we get here as filmmakers, all the way up to the mayor, and all of the things we’re being able to do here in Nashville in film, and being able to tie into the maker community, it’s a fantastic opportunity.”

The event strengthens Vanderbilt’s status as a school of innovation. Just this week Vanderbilt was named a top 10 university of innovation by Thomson Reuters.

The fair concluded on Sunday.

