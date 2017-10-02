Chef Nick's Butternut Sage Rigatoni

Butternut Sage Rigatoni

1 Medium Butternut squash peeled, seeded, cubed tossed in olive oil and salt and roasted at 425 degrees till softened

1 pound rigatoni

1 cup fresh sage leaves

1/2 pound unsalted butter

1/4 cup grated parmesan

1/2 cup toasted pecans

1/4 tsp crushed red pepper

salt to taste



Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. While water is boiling in a skillet over medium high heat melt 1/2 of the butter whisking as it melts. Add sage leaves to butter. When butter begins to brown remove from heat and add the rest of the butter as well as about a 1/2 cup of pasta water. Whisk till butter is melted and combined with water. Add squash to skillet and continue stirring. Once pasta is al dente add to skillet with butter mixture and squash. Toss till pasta is coated with sauce add salt if needed. Transfer to plates and top with toasted pecans, more grated cheese and a few fresh sage leaves. Serve and enjoy!