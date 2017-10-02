First Taco Festival big hit at Centennial Park

The first Taco Festival in Music City was a hit on Saturday. (WSMV)

The first Taco Festival in Music City was a big hit.

Vendors from all over the region converged at Centennial Park to put on one big taco selling event and hundreds showed up to enjoy every bite.

The festival was a great opportunity for local restaurants to showcase their food in an area where they might not be well known.

Vendors said preparing for such a big event was no cake walk.

“We had our chef, we had made our corn tortillas from scratch, so he made 1,500 tortillas from scratch by hand yesterday, so it was pretty crazy, but we’ll definitely do it again,” said Steve Dale, founder of Sopapilla’s.

Organizers said the lines were backed up all day as soon as the event began on Saturday morning.

