Where to donate blood to help Las Vegas shooting victims - WSMV Channel 4

Where to donate blood to help Las Vegas shooting victims

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

At least 515 people were injured in the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, police confirmed 58 people had been killed in the massacre.

Officials are asking for blood donations across the country as the victims work to recover from their injuries.

Below is a list of donation centers and hours in Nashville this week.

It's not clear at this time if additional drives will be opened up in the coming days.


Monday, Oct. 2

Vanderbilt University - Saratt
2301 Vanderbilt Place
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Nashville Blood Donation Center
2201 Charlotte Ave.
9:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Nashville Platelet Donation Center
2201 Charlotte Ave.
11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Vanderbilt University - Saratt
2301 Vanderbilt Place
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center
2215 Garland Avenue
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Nashville Blood Donation Center
2201 Charlotte Ave.
9:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Nashville Platelet Donation Center
2201 Charlotte Ave.
11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Vanderbilt University - Saratt
2301 Vanderbilt Place
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Nashville Blood Donation Center
2201 Charlotte Ave.
9:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Nashville Platelet Donation Center
2201 Charlotte Ave.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Christ Church
15354 Old Hickory Blvd.
3 - 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Nashville Blood Donation Center
2201 Charlotte Ave.
9:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Nashville Platelet Donation Center
2201 Charlotte Ave.
7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Nashville Blood Donation Center
2201 Charlotte Ave.
7:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Nashville Platelet Donation Center
2201 Charlotte Ave.
7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Nashville Blood Donation Center
2201 Charlotte Ave.
7:15 a.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Nashville Platelet Donation Center
2201 Charlotte Ave.
7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Click here to see the most updated list from the American Red Cross.

