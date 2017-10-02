News 4 has learned a West Tennessee man was killed in the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Family members have confirmed Sonny Melton was killed in the shooting. (Source: Family photo)

Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Concertgoers leave the scene of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after over 200 people were shot in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty)

Police are investigating a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Police officers and medical personnel stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Sniper in high-rise hotel kills at least 58 in Las Vegas, injures more than 500

Tennessee's top government officials are weighing in on the deadly mass shooting that happened at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The city of Nashville will be holding a vigil Monday night for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas

Nashville to hold vigil for shooting victims at Ascend Amphitheater

Where to donate blood to help Las Vegas shooting victims

At least 515 people were injured in the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, police confirmed 58 people had been killed in the massacre.

Officials are asking for blood donations across the country as the victims work to recover from their injuries.

Below is a list of donation centers and hours in Nashville this week.

It's not clear at this time if additional drives will be opened up in the coming days.



Monday, Oct. 2

Vanderbilt University - Saratt

2301 Vanderbilt Place

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Nashville Blood Donation Center

2201 Charlotte Ave.

9:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Nashville Platelet Donation Center

2201 Charlotte Ave.

11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Vanderbilt University - Saratt

2301 Vanderbilt Place

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

2215 Garland Avenue

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Nashville Blood Donation Center

2201 Charlotte Ave.

9:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Nashville Platelet Donation Center

2201 Charlotte Ave.

11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Vanderbilt University - Saratt

2301 Vanderbilt Place

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Nashville Blood Donation Center

2201 Charlotte Ave.

9:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Nashville Platelet Donation Center

2201 Charlotte Ave.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Christ Church

15354 Old Hickory Blvd.

3 - 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Nashville Blood Donation Center

2201 Charlotte Ave.

9:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Nashville Platelet Donation Center

2201 Charlotte Ave.

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6

Nashville Blood Donation Center

2201 Charlotte Ave.

7:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Nashville Platelet Donation Center

2201 Charlotte Ave.

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Nashville Blood Donation Center

2201 Charlotte Ave.

7:15 a.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Nashville Platelet Donation Center

2201 Charlotte Ave.

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Click here to see the most updated list from the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.