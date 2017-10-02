Police investigating shooting, robbery in East Nashville

Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in East Nashville overnight.

The victim was walking down Sylvan Street when he encountered a man arguing with his wife.

According to police, the man pulled a gun on the victim and shot him in the elbow.

The suspect was able to steal $400 from the victim.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or the victim.

