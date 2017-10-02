3 Antioch church shooting victims remain in stable condition - WSMV Channel 4

3 Antioch church shooting victims remain in stable condition

ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

Another victim in the Antioch church shooting has been released from the hospital.

Three victims remain in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

One woman was killed and six others were hospitalized after police say a masked man attacked churchgoers at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road on Sept. 24.

The suspected gunman, 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, is awaiting his first court appearance.

