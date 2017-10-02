3 Antioch church shooting victims remain in stable condition

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

5 victims in church shooting in stable condition; suspect charged with murder

Another victim in the Antioch church shooting has been released from the hospital.

Three victims remain in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

One woman was killed and six others were hospitalized after police say a masked man attacked churchgoers at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road on Sept. 24.

The suspected gunman, 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, is awaiting his first court appearance.

