West Tennessee man killed in mass shooting at Las Vegas concert - WSMV Channel 4

West Tennessee man killed in mass shooting at Las Vegas concert

Posted: Updated:
Family members have confirmed Sonny Melton was killed in the shooting. (Source: Family photo) Family members have confirmed Sonny Melton was killed in the shooting. (Source: Family photo)
Sonny Melton was at the concert with his wife. (Source: Family photo) Sonny Melton was at the concert with his wife. (Source: Family photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A West Tennessee man was one of the 50 people killed in the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton.

Heather Melton said her husband saved her life while gunfire was hitting the crowd.

"He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back," she said. "I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe."

Melton is from Big Sandy, TN. He was a registered nurse who worked at the emergency room and ICU at Henry County Medical Center. He also assisted his wife in surgery.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.