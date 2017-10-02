West Tennessee man killed in mass shooting at Las Vegas concert

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has issued a statement following the deadly mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Concertgoers leave the scene of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after over 200 people were shot in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty)

Police officers and medical personnel stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher)

At least 58 dead, more than 515 injured in Las Vegas shooting; suspect ID'd

Sonny Melton was at the concert with his wife. (Source: Family photo)

Family members have confirmed Sonny Melton was killed in the shooting. (Source: Family photo)

A West Tennessee man was one of the 50 people killed in the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton.

Heather Melton said her husband saved her life while gunfire was hitting the crowd.

"He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back," she said. "I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe."

Melton is from Big Sandy, TN. He was a registered nurse who worked at the emergency room and ICU at Henry County Medical Center. He also assisted his wife in surgery.

